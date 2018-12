Most Kansas drivers are enjoying the lowest gas prices in years.

Prices at pumps in Wichita and surrounding areas have dropped to below a $1.80 at some stations, with some motorists saying prices have dropped on pretty much a daily basis for the past week.

In Salina, drivers are paying an average of $2.06 at the pump.

Motorists in Manhattan however, are not seeing the savings. Drivers there say pump prices are still around the two-fifty mark.