Kansas Delegation Reacts to Venezuelan Action

Members of the Kansas congressional delegation denounced Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as a dictator and urged President Donald Trump to explain to Congress use of U.S. airstrikes and deployment of troops to seize Maduro for prosecution in the United States.

Several in the state’s federal delegation said it was important for Congress to fulfill its oversight role after Trump unilaterally ordered capture of a foreign leader in conjunction with a U.S. indictment accusing Maduro of drug and weapon trafficking. In the months before the assault Saturday, Trump had ordered sinking of small vessels in waters off Venezuela to interdict illegal drug trafficking and had directed the seizure of oil tankers.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican, said he anticipated briefings on “future efforts in Venezuela” when the Senate returned next week to Washington, D.C.

“I commend the U.S. forces and intelligence community for a successful mission with the capture of Nicolas Maduro,” Moran said. “An illegitimate dictator and narcotrafficker, Maduro will face justice on American soil.”

The delegation’s lone Democrat, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, said Maduro was a “brutal dictator who has harmed the Venezuelan people.” She went further than her GOP peers in terms of demanding an accounting from the Trump administration.

“Launching overnight strikes without congressional authorization or a clear explanation puts U.S. troops in danger and risks further escalation. The American people deserve answers,” she said.

U.S. Rep. Derek Schmidt, a Republican serving the 2nd District of eastern Kansas, said execution of the arrest warrant for Maduro, and his spouse, was a military and law enforcement achievement.

He said he expected a detailed briefing on the operation “in the coming days” and concluded “Congress must carefully monitor the path forward and always put America First.”

“There is no doubt Maduro’s regime supported the drug trade poisoning Americans in our communities, welcomed American adversaries from around the world into our hemisphere and contributed to the deadly chaos at our southern border in recent years,” Schmidt said. “Bringing him to justice will make our Kansas communities safer. As with any great change, much hard work and uncertainty now lies ahead.”

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican, said Trump promised to secure the U.S. borders and cut off “threats to us and our families at the source.” He also said “Venezuela ignored the call to stop trafficking lethal drugs into America.”

“Our communities and children are safer at home because of bold leadership like this, and I’m proud to stand with him,” Marshall said.

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, a Republican representing the Wichita region, said the United States was a “safer country” following military action to “protect the American people from the rampant and deadly narcoterrorism enabled by and carried out by the illegitimate Maduro dictatorship.” He said he looked forward to justice prevailing in U.S. courts.

Colin McRoberts, a Democratic candidate for the 1st District seat held by GOP U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, said he believed the United States’ strike on Venezuela involved “acts of war against a sovereign nation.” Mann didn’t respond to a request for comment.

McRoberts said it was hypocrisy for Trump to embrace an indictment of Maduro on weapons and drug charges after pardoning a former Honduran president for comparable offenses.

On Dec. 1, Trump pardoned former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. He was convicted in March 2024 on drug trafficking and weapons charges and was serving a 45-year prison term.

“A jury convicted Hernandez of those charges. Donald Trump pardoned him. This attack on Venezuela was not about drugs,” McRoberts said. “We know that Congress has the constitutional authority and duty to get to the bottom of this — to demand and require real answers from the administration, instead of propaganda and lies.”

