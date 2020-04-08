Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-8

Statewide COVID-19 cases have topped 1,000 in the State of Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment says that as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, there are now 1,046 Kansans who tested positive for the virus with now 38 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Saline County remains at seven positive cases of COVID-19 with one death. McPherson County has 11 cases, Ottawa and Marion counties have three, while Dickinson, Ellsworth, Lincoln and Rice counties do not yet have a case.

In Saline County, 146 people have been tested for COVID-19, while statewide 9,137 people have tested negative for the virus.