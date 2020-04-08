Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Fair and Breezy

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 39 °

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-8

Jeremy BohnApril 8, 2020

Statewide COVID-19 cases have topped 1,000 in the State of Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment says that as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, there are now 1,046 Kansans who tested positive for the virus with now 38 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Saline County remains at seven positive cases of COVID-19 with one death. McPherson County has 11 cases, Ottawa and Marion counties have three, while Dickinson, Ellsworth, Lincoln and Rice counties do not yet have a case.

In Saline County, 146 people have been tested for COVID-19, while statewide 9,137 people have tested negative for the virus.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-8

Statewide COVID-19 cases have topped 1,000 in the State of Kansas. The Kansas Department of Healt...

April 8, 2020 Comments

Retirement Facility Establishes ...

Top News

April 8, 2020

DCF Relaxes Food Assistance Work Re...

Kansas News

April 8, 2020

Stay at Home Order Expanded

COVID-19 Kansas News

April 8, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

DCF Relaxes Food Assistan...
April 8, 2020Comments
Stay at Home Order Expand...
April 8, 2020Comments
Tools And Other Items Sto...
April 8, 2020Comments
2 Arrests In Felony Obstr...
April 8, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH