Kansas Corn Supports Biomanufacturing Legislation

Interest is growing in corn-based bioproducts, and a recently introduced bill could boost the development and production of bioproducts and build corn demand, according to the Kansas Corn Growers Association (KCGA).

Reps. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) and Nikki Budzinski (D-Ill.) introduced H.R. 8137 the Biobased Materials Investment and Production Act to incentivize the production of biobased chemicals and materials, which will create new markets for American farmers. KCGA and the National Corn Growers Association are working closely with Congress and a coalition of organizations to support and expand the ag bioeconomy. The Kansas Corn Commission invests in the development o new uses for corn through biomanufacturing.

Kansas Corn Commissioner Chad Epler, Columbus, said the bill would help the growth of biomanufacturing efforts creating potential markets for corn and other ag products. Epler serves as chair of NCGA’s Research and New Uses Action Team.

“This bill would be a big step to move our efforts for corn-based biomanufacturing forward,” Epler said. “The Kansas Corn Commission is already seeing success in our aggressive efforts to support companies that are developing and commercializing corn-based bioproducts, which will build demand for our corn. This industry is on the cusp of a rapid expansion, and I’m excited about the strong interest in using corn as the base material in biomanufacturing processes.”

National Corn Growers Association President Jed Bower released the following statement:

“Corn growers are very appreciative of Reps. Fischbach and Budzinski for introducing this legislation that will diversify demand for our farmers, strengthen rural economies and support domestic manufacturing. Boosting market opportunities for bioproducts made from agricultural feedstocks creates new revenue streams for growers of many different crops, which is particularly helpful during difficult economic times.”

The Kansas Corn Growers Association represents its members in legislative and regulatory efforts. The Kansas Corn Commission invests the one-cent-per-bushel corn checkoff to benefit Kansas corn farmers in the areas of market development, research, education and promotion.