Kansas corn farmers are invited to Kansas Corn’s Summer Listening Tour, hosting dinners in four Kansas communities in August.

Leaders and staff from the Kansas Corn organization will focus on discussion around the issues that matter to corn growers, and getting feedback from participants. Growers can connect with Kansas Corn in Garnett, Iuka, Oberlin and Wamego. This is the ninth year of the popular listening tour dinners hosted by the Kansas Corn Growers Association and Kansas Corn Commission.

According to the organization, at each dinner a panel of local farmers and Kansas Corn leaders will discuss key topics including new on-farm technologies, the upcoming Farm Bill, ethanol efforts and commission-funded programs in the areas of market development, education, research and promotion. The goal of each stop is to get feedback from corn growers, which is valued by the association and commission boards in their planning.

“The focus of the Summer Listening Tour is the hear from corn farmers across the state,” said Kansas Corn’s Director of Grower Services and Market Development. “This is a great opportunity for corn growers to network with other growers, industry representatives and Kansas Corn leaders and staff. The information gathered at the Summer Listening Tour carry weight when our boards consider corn issues and programs.”

2024 Kansas Corn Summer Listening Tour:

Thursday, Aug. 8 at Garnett in Anderson Co. (East Central)

Monday, Aug. 12 at Iuka in Pratt Co. (South Central)

Thursday, Aug. 15 at Oberlin in Decatur Co. (Northwest)

Thursday, Aug. 29 at Wamego in Pottawatomie Co. (Northeast)

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner beginning at 6 p.m. at all locations. Attendees are asked to register for these summer events online at kscorn.com or by calling the Kansas Corn office at 785-410-5009.

The Kansas Corn Summer Listening Tour is sponsored by the Kansas Corn Growers Association and the Kansas Corn Commission with support from industry sponsors. Get more information at kscorn.com or call Kansas Corn at 785-410-5009.