Kansas Corn & Soybean Agronomy Series Bringing Top Speakers

The Kansas Corn and Soybean Agronomy Series is coming in January to Hiawatha, Newton, Iola and Dodge City, sponsored by Kansas Soybean and Kansas Corn. With input from growers, the traditional corn and soybean schools have been retooled into a fresh, fast-paced agronomy series designed to prepare growers to meet today’s challenges and opportunities. Each session of the Kansas Corn and Soybean Agronomy Series features a powerful lineup with top private sector and university experts who will share insights on managing crop diseases, fertility management, herbicide strategies, markets, crop insurance and ag programs.

“Using input from growers, we focused on putting together the best lineup of industry and university experts to cover a variety of topics that can help farmers have a successful growing season in 2026,” according to Connie Fischer, Kansas Corn Vice President of Market Development and Grower Services.

These sessions are offered at no cost to growers and begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. with morning refreshments, and a hot lunch. Sessions begin at 9 a.m. and will wrap up mid-afternoon. Certified Crop Advisor and Commercial Pesticide Applicator credits will be available.

“Soybean and corn growers should be ready to get a ton of information on a wide range of agriculture topics from engaging top-tier speakers,” said Dennis Hupe, Kansas Soybean Director of Field Services.

Agendas and speakers are tailored to each location. Four speakers will be featured at each session. Chris Kasten & Chris Perkins, co-founders of Agromodis will speak on fertility and nutrient management. Agrimodis is the culmination of collaborations with several universities resulting in in-season analysis of plant nutrient content by uniquely sampling the crop and using strong knowledge of plant physiology and soil science to look at agriculture in new ways, according to Kasten. Both Kasten and Perkins, who is CEO of Banded Ag LLC, have been featured speakers at several national crop consultant, agronomy and strip-till conferences. Dr. Rodrigo Onofre and Sophie Filbert, K-State Plant Pathology, who lead a collaborative effort with Kansas Corn to establish a statewide monitoring program for corn leafhopper and corn stunt, Southern Rust and Tar Spot, will provide insights at each session about crop disease pressure and fungicide timing and efficacy.

Each location will also feature speakers and topics tailored to the region they are held. Market and/or crop insurance sessions will be led by Tim Strunk, AgMarket.Net/Ag Market Insurance Services; Ted Nelson, StoneX; Matt Clark, Terrain Ag, and Steve Watkins, Watkins Realty & Insurance Agency. Dr. Sarah Lancaster, K-State Agronomy, will speak on herbicide strategies, and Dr. Chad Godsey will speak on herbicide and nutrient management strategies.

More information, the speaker lineup and registration can be found at kscorn.com/agronomyseries.

The speaker line-ups for each event are listed below.

Hiawatha, Wednesday, Jan. 7

Dr. Rodrigo Onofre & Sophie Filbert, Kansas State University Plant Pathology

How 2025 Disease Pressure Shapes 2026 Decisions. Fungicide Timing and Efficacy on Disease and Yield

Fertility Management in Low Commodity Prices—In-Season Nutrient Management

Markets & Crop Insurance—Thoughts for Tough Times

Herbicide Strategies for 2026

Newton, Wednesday, Jan. 8

Dr. Rodrigo Onofre & Sophie Filbert, Kansas State University Plant Pathology

How 2025 Disease Pressure Shapes 2026 Decisions. Fungicide Timing & Efficacy on Disease & Yield

In-Season Nutrient Recommendations

Fertility Management in Low Commodity Prices

Wrapping Your Arms Around Corn and Soybean Markets

Crop Insurance Update; One Big Beautiful Bill Changes

Herbicide Strategies for 2026

Iola, Friday, Jan. 9

Dr. Rodrigo Onofre & Sophie Filbert, Kansas State University Plant Pathology

How 2025 Disease Pressure Shapes 2026 Decisions. Fungicide Timing and Efficacy on Disease and Yield

Fertility Management in Low Commodity Prices—In-Season Nutrient Management

Markets & Crop Insurance—Thoughts for Tough Times

Herbicide Strategies for 2026

Dodge City, Tuesday, Jan. 20