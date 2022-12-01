Kansas Corn School Schedule Set

A popular educational series that provides training and updated information for corn producers in the Midwest is scheduled to kick off in January.

K-State Research and Extension agronomist Ignacio Ciampitti said registration is now open for the 2023 Kansas Corn School, which will be held in four locations beginning Jan. 12. An online session is also scheduled for early February.

The schedule includes:

Jan. 12 – Oakley. Buffalo Bill Cultural Center (3083 US Highway 83). 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Local sponsor: Western Plains Energy.

Buffalo Bill Cultural Center (3083 US Highway 83). 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Local sponsor: Western Plains Energy. Jan. 13 – Salina. Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc. (1525 E. North Street). 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Local sponsors: The Andersons and Ag Risk Solutions.

Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc. (1525 E. North Street). 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Local sponsors: The Andersons and Ag Risk Solutions. Jan. 19 – Mayetta . Prairie Band Casino (12305 150h Road). 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Local sponsors: The Andersons and Ag Risk Solutions.

. Prairie Band Casino (12305 150h Road). 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Local sponsors: The Andersons and Ag Risk Solutions. Jan. 20 – Parsons. Southeast Research-Extension Center (25092 Ness Road). 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Local sponsors: Ag Risk Solutions and Heritage Tractor.

Southeast Research-Extension Center (25092 Ness Road). 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Local sponsors: Ag Risk Solutions and Heritage Tractor. Feb. 2 – Virtual Corn School. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register at https://kscorn.com/cornschool to receive a Zoom link. Local sponsor: Ag Risk Solutions.

“Our main purpose,” Ciampitti said, “is to provide in-depth training targeted for corn producers in the region.”

He added that the issues of most concern to Kansas corn growers now include markets and cost-return; weed control; disease management; production practices; and farm policy.

“The past growing season provides us a reminder of the challenges of growing corn in our state, focusing on increasing profits and yield stability over time,” Ciampitti said. “Thus, we want to emphasize and promote practices that can help farmers manage future production challenges and pursue effective avenues to increase profits.”

Each school is free to attend and lunch will be provided for the in-person events. Ciampitti said continuing education credits may be available.

K-State Research and Extension and Kansas Corn are hosting the schools with sponsorships from Pioneer and Farm Credit Associations of Kansas.

More information, registration and a detailed agenda for each event is available online at https://kscorn.com/cornschool.