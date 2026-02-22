Kansas Connection to Flower Feature Exhibit

Internationally recognized orchid authority Arthur Chadwick, owner of Chadwick & Son Orchids and author of the acclaimed book First Ladies and Their Orchids, will present a major feature exhibit at the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show, running February 28 through March 8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Now in its 197th year, the Philadelphia Flower Show is the largest and longest-running horticultural event in the world, welcoming more than 250,000 visitors annually and drawing global attention for its immersive floral installations, world-class plant competitions, and innovative design.

Chadwick’s exhibit, titled “First Ladies and Their Orchids,” brings to life the historic relationship between America’s First Ladies and the iconic Cattleya orchid—a floral symbol long associated with elegance, diplomacy, and state affairs. The installation traces ten consecutive First Ladies, from Edith Wilson through Patricia Nixon, who embraced orchid corsages as part of their signature style.

Adding a strong Kansas presence to the international event is Sara Larson of Manhattan, Kansas, owner and lead designer of Wild & Blooming Floral & Events, who was selected by Chadwick to serve as the exhibit’s floral design collaborator.

Larson, whose studio is based in the heart of the Flint Hills, is known for refined, story-driven floral design and thoughtful event styling. Her work spans weddings, large-scale installations, and editorial projects throughout the Midwest and beyond. In 2024, Larson was also selected as a floral designer for the White House Christmas decorations, contributing to the nationally televised holiday showcase in Washington, D.C.

To bring the exhibit to life, Chadwick and Larson have collaborated closely on the design and curation, incorporating rare and historically significant orchids from Chadwick’s private collection. Together, they also worked directly with First Families to procure authentic memorabilia for the installation, including a special piece from the collection of Mamie Eisenhower, loaned by her granddaughter, Mary Jean Eisenhower.

The exhibit is an adaptation of Chadwick’s book of the same name and follows the success of his recent appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, where his work earned a prestigious Silver-Gilt award and a visit from Queen Camilla.

The installation has received endorsements from the National First Ladies Museum & Library, the Edith Bolling Wilson Foundation, and the National First Ladies Day Commission.

“Orchids were more than fashion accessories—they were symbols of grace, romance, and prestige,” said Chadwick.

Abilene resident, Mary Jean Eisenhower echoed that sentiment, noting, “My grandmother felt she would be underdressed if she wasn’t wearing an orchid corsage.”

For Larson, the project represents both a professional milestone and a point of pride for her hometown.

“Collaborating on this exhibit has been a rare opportunity to blend living history with floral design at the highest level,” Larson said. “To represent Kansas—and especially Manhattan—on an international stage like the Philadelphia Flower Show, following my experience designing for the White House, is incredibly meaningful.”

The exhibit will be centrally located within the show’s 2026 theme, “Rooted: Origins of American Gardening,” which explores how American history, culture, and horticulture intersect.

The Philadelphia Flower Show is open to the public, with VIP and group tours available.

Photo: From Left Sara Larson and Mary Jean Eisenhower