Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 69 °

Kansas Congressional Candidate Facing Backlash from Comment

MetroSource NewsJuly 9, 2018

A congressional candidate in Kansas is facing backlash after saying “outside of Western civilization there is only barbarism”.

State Senator Steve Fitzgerald is seeking the Republican nomination to replace Representative Lynn Jenkins, who is retiring. Fitzgerald allegedly made the comments on July 2nd at a Leavenworth County Republican Party meeting.

He has a reputation for controversial statements after comparing Planned Parenthood to a Nazi concentration camp earlier this year.

Source: MetroSource News

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Woman Sought in Stolen Rental Car

Salina Police are looking for a woman who used a false name to sign a rental agreement and steal a c...

July 9, 2018 Comments

Kansas Congressional Candidate Faci...

Kansas News

July 9, 2018

Estranged Husband Arrested after Da...

Top News

July 9, 2018

Merrifield’s 5 hits Not Enoug...

Sports News

July 9, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Woman Sought in Stolen Re...
July 9, 2018Comments
Kansas Congressional Cand...
July 9, 2018Comments
New Leadership Salina Cla...
July 8, 2018Comments
Salina Recycling Center O...
July 8, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH