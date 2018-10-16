Kansas Coming to Salina

One of the most iconic bands in rock history is coming to Salina for a very special performance. Kansas: The Point Of Know Return is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

America’s preeminent progressive rock band, Kansas, will be touring select cities in the United States and Canada next spring, expanding the celebration of the 40th Anniversary of their massive hit album Point of Know Return.

For the first time in history, the band is performing the sextuple-platinum album Point of Know Return in its entirety The tour showcases more than two hours of classic Kansas music including hit songs, deep cuts, and fan favorites.

With a legendary career spanning more than four decades, Kansas has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands. This “garage band” from Topeka released their debut album in 1974 after being discovered by Wally Gold, who worked for Don Kirshner, and have gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide. The band, which is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, keyboardist David Manion, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, guitarist Zak Rizvi, and original guitarist Richard Williams. Along with constant touring, Kansas continues to remain a fixture of Classic Rock radio. Kansas has reached a whole new audience through their unmistakable presence on the popular video games Rock Band and Guitar Hero, and through their songs’ inclusion in various television shows such as “Supernatural,” and “South Park,” and with films “Old School,” and “Anchorman.”

Kansas will perform in Salina on Friday, March 15th. Tickets start at $59 and go on sale this Friday.

Visit Stiefeltheatre.org for more on buying tickets. Tickets start at $59.