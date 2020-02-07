Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV Champions Bobbleheads Unveiled

MILWAUKEE, Wi., February 5, 2020 – This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced today that the officially licensed, limited edition Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV Champions bobbleheads are now available for pre-order in the National Bobblehead HOF and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads are being produced by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of Kansas City Chiefs and NFL merchandise and are also available on FOCO’s website.

The Super Bowl Champion bobbleheads feature each player and team mascot, KC Wolf, with a replica Super Bowl ring standing on a base in the shape of the Super Bowl LIV Champions logo. A bobblehead is also being produced of Super Bowl LIV MVP, Patrick Mahomes, holding the MVP Trophy in addition to a set of mini bobbleheads featuring Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Damian Williams. A three-foot tall bobblehead of Patrick Mahomes is being produced as well.

This marks the first time that bobbleheads commemorating a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl title have been produced and marks the first bobbleheads for Damien Williams, Demarcus Robinson, Chris Jones, Mecole Hardman and Harrison Butker. The full bobblehead roster features the following players:

Chris Jones

Damien Williams

Demarcus Robinson

Harrison Butker

KC Wolf (Mascot)

Mecole Hardman

Patrick Mahomes (Regular)

Patrick Mahomes (MVP)

Sammy Watkins

Travis Kelce

Tyrann Mathieu

Tyreek Hill

Mini Set of 4 (Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill Damian Williams)

Set of 16 (10 Regular Players, 1 Mascot, 1 MVP, 4 Mini Set)

“Bobbleheads are the perfect way for fans to commemorate a Super Bowl Championship and it’s even more exciting when fans are able to get the first championship bobbleheads ever made for their team,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “These will be the perfect way to commemorate the Chiefs’ tremendous season forever and will be passed down to future generations of Chiefs fans.

The championship bobbleheads are $45 each, the MVP bobblehead is $55, the mini set of 4 is $60 and the 3-foot bobblehead featuring Patrick Mahomes is $1,500. Shipping is a flat rate of $8 regardless of the number of bobbleheads purchased. The bobbleheads, which are officially licensed and produced by FOCO, are going into immediate production and are expected to ship in May.

“We strongly encourage people to pre-order their Chiefs Super Bowl Champions bobbleheads during the presale to ensure they don’t miss out,” said Brad Novak, Co-Founder and President of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “A limited number of each bobblehead will be produced, and fans who don’t act now may miss out.”

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday night to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl title. This marked the first Super Bowl appearance and title for the Chiefs in 50 years, as the Chiefs last reached the Super Bowl in 1970 when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings to win Super Bowl IV.

About the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum:

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals and teams across the country. Visit us online and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About FOCO:

FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise celebrating more than 20 years in the industry. The company’s always-growing product lines includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. FOCO is licensed with all major sports leagues including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, MLS and over 150 colleges and universities as well as entertainment properties such as Disney, Warner Bros/DC Comics, Nickelodeon and WWE. Please reach out to Matthew Katz, Licensing Manager, P 848-260-4315 – [email protected] for more information. Follow @FOCOusa on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more exciting news and new product releases.