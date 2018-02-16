Salina, KS

Kansas Candidate Continuing AR-15 Gun Giveaway

Metro Source NewsFebruary 16, 2018

A candidate vying for the second congressional district seat in Kansas is getting pushback on social media for a controversial campaign promotion in which he is giving away the same make and model of gun that was used in this week’s deadly school shooting in Florida.  .

Marine veteran Tyler Tannahill is giving away an AR-15 and he hasn’t stopped the contest despite the shooting in Florida that killed 17 people. Authorities say the 19-year-old shooting suspect in Parkland, Florida, was using an AR-15 to carry out the shooting.

Despite social media backlash, Tannahill says his campaign is continuing the gun giveaway in support of the Second Amendment despite being heartbroken over the mass shooting in Florida.

 

 

