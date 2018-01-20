Salina, KS

Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science to Hold Salina Information Session

Fort Hays State UniversityJanuary 20, 2018

Staff from Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science will host six free information sessions across the state for seventh-graders through high school sophomores and their families in February and April.

The academy offers high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to get a head start on their college educations (up to 68 credit hours).

Students and their parents can learn about KAMS and visit with representatives from the academy. Registration can be by phone, 785-628-4719, or by visiting the registration website.

February 14
Overland Park, 6 p.m.
Johnson County Resource Library, Central Carmack Room
9875 W. 87th St.

 

February 15
Lawrence, 6 p.m.
Lawrence Public Library, Meeting Room C
707 Vermont St.

 

February 19
Salina, 6 p.m.
Salina Public Library, Prescott Meeting Room
301 Elm St.

 

February 21
Junction City, 6 p.m.
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library
230 W. Seventh St.

 

February 28
Wichita, 6 p.m.
Wichita Public Library, Rockwell Branch
5939 E. Ninth St. North

 

April 4
Hays, 6 p.m.
Fort Hays State University Memorial Union, Pioneer Room
700 College Drive

All information sessions are free and open to the public.

About KAMS:
KAMS is an early-entry-to-college program that focuses on advanced mathematics and science. While studying at KAMS, students live on campus in a select residence hall with other KAMS students from across Kansas and around the world. Over the course of two years, students take 68 hours of college credit. These college classes are taken alongside traditional college undergraduates and taught by college professors while simultaneously contributing to their high school graduation requirements.

 

