Kansans Help Guide Checkoff Investments

Members from the Kansas Beef Council Executive Committee, representing both the Cattlemen’s Beef Board (CBB) and Federation of State Beef Councils, also attended the Cattle Industry Summer Business Meeting to evaluate authorization requests during committee meetings. Nine contractor organizations submitted requests seeking checkoff funding to improve beef demand through research, education and promotion. These committee meetings are integral to determining how checkoff dollars are spent, as these forums are where producer representatives from the Federation and CBB hear contractor requests, ask questions, and score and comment on the proposed work.

Kansans in attendance and the committee on which they serve were: Research — Ty Breeden, Quinter (Federation); Andy Larson, Randolph (Federation); Matt Grabbe, Hays (CBB); Consumer Information Committee — co-chair Jamie Lindamood, Eureka (Federation); Heather Donley, Ellsworth (Federation); Marisa Kleysteuber, Garden City (CBB); Industry Information Committee — Randall Debler, Alma (Federation); Josh Mueller, Halstead (Federation); Evan Lesser, Palco (CBB); International Marketing Committee — Philip Weltmer, Smith Center (Federation); Stacy McClintock, Seneca (Federation); Larry Kendig, Osborne (CBB); and Promotion Committee — Jessica Weltmer, Smith Center (CBB).

The Beef Promotion Operating Committee, made up of 10 CBB and 10 Federation members, will meet in September to make the final determination on checkoff funding for contractor authorization requests for next year. Debler was elected to the operating committee earlier this year. The approved funds will be dispersed through CBB to the contractors on a cost-recovery basis, meaning payment is not provided until demand-building work is completed.