Kansan’s Data Won’t be Shared

Kansas food program data shared with the federal government won’t be given to foreign governments in an agreement reached this week by Gov. Laura Kelly.

In 2025, Kelly’s administration refused to turn over personal data gathered through applications to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program because the request violated state rules about how the data would be used.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture requested the information from all states, and 29 turned over SNAP applicants’ personal information. Others, Kansas among them, filed lawsuits to reject the request based on how the USDA said the data would be used.

Kelly said in a Friday news release that Kansas information won’t be shared with foreign governments and the data sharing agreement complies with state and federal privacy laws regarding SNAP.

“The USDA’s decision to adhere to the DCF’s terms ensures that Kansans’ private, personal information, including full Social Security numbers, will not be shared with foreign governments,” Kelly said. “Kansas has complied with federal and state laws throughout this entire process and all we have wanted is for the USDA to do the same.”

The agreement ensures that after the data is shared, USDA will cancel its disallowance letter, ending USDA’s efforts to retain the state’s SNAP funds, an issue widely cited by Kansas Republicans who wanted Kelly to release the information.

Now that privacy and overreach concerns have been addressed, Kelly’s release said the state is comfortable sharing with USDA.

Kelly’s refusal to comply with the request sparked controversy in the Statehouse, with House Speaker Dan Hawkins accusing the administration of trying to cover up fraud and abuse.

In a Friday statement, Hawkins said Kelly was complying with what she was asked to do, and that she had cost the state taxpayer money and created “political theater.”

However, Kelly’s administration from the beginning said there were legal concerns with USDA data usage, which was the primary holdup. Those have been resolved, the administration’s release said.

Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a lawsuit to force Kelly to give the data to USDA, which Kelly called a “sad political stunt.”

Kobach’s filings indicated he believed the USDA had a right to the data. He and Republican leaders have incorrectly said the refusal costs the state millions of dollars.

Although USDA officials threatened to hold back some of Kansas’ administrative SNAP funds, the state appealed that decision and no money was lost. That process brought about the agreement announced Friday.

The Legislature also heard a proposal, Senate Bill 428, that would force the administration to hand over requested data.

_ _ _

Story via Kansas Reflector

Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector