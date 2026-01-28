K9 Helps With Arrest Following Chase

A Salina man who led police on a short-lived chase in a stolen car was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that officers were investigating a stolen vehicle case from Salina Regional Health Center’s parking garage when they learned that stolen financial cards from the 2018 Ford Edge had been used at a couple of convenient stores.

As officers were collecting video from those locations the stolen Ford was spotted in the 1000 block of Park Street kicking off the chase. The man drove through several yards in the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Park Street, then abandoned the vehicle in an alleyway and fled on foot.

A police K9 assisted in apprehending 45-year-old Brent Corwin in a backyard at a house in the 1200 block of W. Ash.

He’s now facing multiple charges that could include theft and obstructing police.