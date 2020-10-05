K-State’s Vaughn Picks Up Second-Straight Big 12 Weekly Honor

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State true freshman running back Deuce Vaughn was honored for a second-straight week as he was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following his performance against Texas Tech, the conference office announced Monday.

It marks the third time in the last four years a Wildcat has earned consecutive weekly conference honors, and it is the first of the newcomer variety since Skylar Thompson was honored after the Oklahoma State and Iowa State games in 2017.

Vaughn totaled 194 scrimmage yards against the Red Raiders, rushing for 113 yards and a touchdown while also hauling in three passes for 81 yards, which included a 70-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

A product of Round Rock, Texas, Vaughn became the first Wildcat true freshman with a 100-yard rushing game since Logan Dold did so in 2008 against Texas A&M. His 70-yard reception gave him back-to-back games with a reception of at least 70 yards, the first Wildcat to accomplish that feat in the regular season since Tyler Lockett in 2013 against Oklahoma and TCU.

Vaughn’s 194 scrimmage yards against Texas Tech are the most by any player in the nation this year, and he also holds the No. 2 spot with 174 yards (45 rushing, 129 receiving) at No. 3 Oklahoma.

Kansas State hits the road again as the Wildcats travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3 p.m., inside Amon G. Carter Stadium and will be televised by FOX.