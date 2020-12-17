K-State’s Vaughn Named Semifinalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State true freshman running back Deuce Vaughn has been named one of 13 semifinalists – and the only freshman – for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the award’s selection committee announced Thursday.

Vaughn is the first Wildcat semifinalist and just the fourth freshman semifinalist in the eight-year history of the award that recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell. In addition, the nominee must have been born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year Division I college.

A native of Round Rock, Texas, Vaughn is one of only two players in the nation to top 600 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards, the other being Clemson senior running back Travis Etienne. Vaughn is also the only player in the Big 12 to lead his team in both rushing and receiving yards.

Vaughn ranks fifth in the nation among freshmen, third in the Big 12 overall and tops among freshmen in the league in all-purpose yards per game (112.1). Playing in just his 10th game of the season against Texas, Vaughn broke the K-State freshman records for rushing yards (642), all-purpose yards (1,221), yards from scrimmage (1,076) and total touchdowns (9).

Finalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award will be announced on Wednesday, December 23. Fan voting for the semifinalists round begins on Thursday at noon through Monday, December 21 at 5 p.m. Fans can vote once daily by visiting www.earlcampbellaward.com. The winner will be announced at a virtual award banquet in late January 2021.