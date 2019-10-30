Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 32 ° | Lo: 18 °

K-State’s Thompson Named Maxwell Award Player of the Week

K-State Athletics ReleaseOctober 30, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior quarterback Skylar Thompson added to his awards following the Wildcats’ win over No. 5 Oklahoma as he was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, the Maxwell Football Club announced Wednesday.

It was Thompson’s third honor this week as he was named a “Star of the Week” by the Manning Award and was on the Davey O’Brien Award’s “Great 8” list.

Thompson rushed for four touchdowns in K-State’s 48-41 victory over the Sooners, the second most single-game rushing touchdowns in the nation this season and tied for third in school history. He also threw for 213 yards on 18-of-28 aim as he helped K-State earn National Team of the Week honors. Three of his completions went for third-down conversions of over 10 yards, while he had a 13-yard completion on 4th and 6 in the second quarter to help fuel a touchdown drive.

The 22nd-ranked Wildcats travel to Lawrence to face Kansas in the 117th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Saturday. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m., and will air on FS1.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Weekly Presser 10/29

October 29, 2019 6:28 pm

K-State Named FWAA National Team of the Week

October 28, 2019 4:09 pm

AUDIO: Les Miles Weekly Press Conference 10/2...

 4:05 pm

Wildcats Hold Off No. 5 Oklahoma For Upset Vi...

October 26, 2019 10:44 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State’s Thompson Named Maxwell ...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior quarterback Skylar Thompson added to his awards following th...

October 30, 2019 Comments

No Injuries in Aggravated Domestic ...

Top News

October 30, 2019

A Dose of Karma: K-9 Gets Another A...

Kansas News

October 30, 2019

Kelly Endorses Bollier for Senate

Kansas News

October 30, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

A Dose of Karma: K-9 Gets...
October 30, 2019Comments
Kelly Endorses Bollier fo...
October 30, 2019Comments
Winter Weather Moving Acr...
October 30, 2019Comments
Monkey Injured During Bre...
October 30, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH