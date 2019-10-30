K-State’s Thompson Named Maxwell Award Player of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior quarterback Skylar Thompson added to his awards following the Wildcats’ win over No. 5 Oklahoma as he was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, the Maxwell Football Club announced Wednesday.

It was Thompson’s third honor this week as he was named a “Star of the Week” by the Manning Award and was on the Davey O’Brien Award’s “Great 8” list.

Thompson rushed for four touchdowns in K-State’s 48-41 victory over the Sooners, the second most single-game rushing touchdowns in the nation this season and tied for third in school history. He also threw for 213 yards on 18-of-28 aim as he helped K-State earn National Team of the Week honors. Three of his completions went for third-down conversions of over 10 yards, while he had a 13-yard completion on 4th and 6 in the second quarter to help fuel a touchdown drive.

The 22nd-ranked Wildcats travel to Lawrence to face Kansas in the 117th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Saturday. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m., and will air on FS1.