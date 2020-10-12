Salina, KS

K-State’s Thompson Has Season-Ending Surgery

Pat StrathmanOctober 12, 2020

Kansas State starting quarterback Skylar Thompson’s season has come to an end as he had season ending surgery on an “upper body” injury.

KSU head coach Chris Klieman said on Saturday after the TCU game that he would have an update on Thompson on Monday’s Big 12 teleconference.

Klieman gave the news on the teleconference early Monday morning.

True freshman Will Howard will be the starting quarterback going forward and Klieman said the team will rally around him.

Howard led the Wildcats to a 21-14 win over TCU on Saturday in his first ever start as a college quarterback.

Thompson, the redshirt senior, can return to play next year as this year will not count towards his eligibility due to COVID-19 rules.

Thompson had been asked in the past if he has thought about coming back to KSU for another year but said he hasn’t thought of that at all.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

