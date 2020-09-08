Salina, KS

K-State’s Season Opener Moved to 11 a.m., on FOX

KSU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 8, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State athletics officials received word late Tuesday night that the Wildcats’ season opener this Saturday against Arkansas State will be moved to an 11 a.m., kick and will be televised nationally on FOX.

The Wildcats and Red Wolves are taking over the time and TV slot originally occupied by the Louisiana Tech at Baylor game, which was postponed.

Fans attending K-State’s season opener against the Red Wolves on Saturday are reminded of the new guidelines that will be in place for the 2020 season, which includes mandatory face coverings, no tailgating, no re-entry, alcohols sales for purchase in the general seating sections and additional safety measures.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

