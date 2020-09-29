K-State’s Klieman Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Leading the Wildcats to a school record-tying 21-point comeback victory at No. 3 Oklahoma, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has been named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced Tuesday.

Kansas State trailed by 21 points twice against the third-ranked Sooners, including a 35-14 deficit late in the third quarter. The Wildcats then scored 24 unanswered points en route to a 38-35 victory. It was K-State’s first road win ever over a team ranked in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The 21-point comeback tied with four other games for the largest comeback in school history, however the contest at OU was the latest to start the comeback as the Wildcats’ began their 24-point run with 1:36 left in the third quarter.

K-State now has a pair of top-five victories in Klieman’s two seasons as head coach after the Wildcats defeated the fifth-ranked Sooners, 48-41, last season in Manhattan. It marked the first time in school history that Kansas State defeated a top-five team in consecutive seasons.

The Wildcats, now 1-1 on the year and 1-0 in Big 12 play, will host its conference home opener this Saturday against Texas Tech. Kickoff is slated for at 2:30 p.m., and the game will be shown on FS1.