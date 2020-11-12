Salina, KS

K-State’s Hubert Named to Hendricks Award Watch List

K-State Athletics ReleaseNovember 12, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior Wyatt Hubert is one of 25 players in the nation – including three from the Big 12 – to be named to the initial watch list for the 2020 Ted Hendricks Defensive End of the Year Award, the Ted Hendricks Foundation announced Thursday.

It is the second-straight year Hubert has been named a candidate for the award, while the Wildcats have now had at least one player up for the award in eight of the last nine seasons. K-State’s candidates during that stretch include Meshak Williams (2012), Ryan Mueller (2013 and 2014), Jordan Willis (2016) and Reggie Walker (2017, 2018 and 2019).

A product of Topeka, Kansas, Hubert is tied for the Big 12 lead and ninth nationally in total sacks with 5.5, while he has 8.5 tackles for loss to rank third in the league and tie for 16th in the nation. His totals were given a boost last week against Oklahoma State when he set career highs with 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. His sack total was the most by a Wildcat since Willis has 3.5 against Louisiana Tech in 2015, and it was the most in Big 12 play since Mueller had 3.0 against Texas Tech in 2013.

Hubert has amassed 17.0 career tackles, which ranks first nationally among non-seniors and is one sack shy of tying for 10th in K-State history. He ranks seventh nationally among all active players in career sacks per game (0.55) and 13th in career tackles for loss per game (0.95).

Following a bye week, Kansas State kicks off its final three games of the regular season by traveling to face No. 17 Iowa State on November 21. Kickoff inside Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, is slated for 3 p.m., and the game will be shown on FOX.

