K-State’s Cerbe Earns Glenn Sharp Award from AEMA

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head football equipment manager Al Cerbe earned the highest achievement from the Athletic Equipment Managers Association (AEMA) as he was presented with the Glenn Sharp Award at the organization’s annual convention in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Glenn Sharp Award recognizes the Equipment Manager of the Year by the AEMA. The organization was founded in 1974 and emphasizes the importance of service, leadership, and excellence in the profession of athletic equipment management. The AEMA has worked to advance, engage, and inspire equipment managers through their conferences, workshops, publications, certification and continuing education program.

Cerbe enters his 19th season at Kansas State in 2024 and his 15th as the head football equipment manager where he oversees all aspects of equipment and apparel distribution and maintenance. He also helps oversee the operations of K-State’s student equipment managers. He received his accreditation from AEMA in the summer of 2011, while he currently serves as chair of the organization’s education committee.

Cerbe came to K-State from the University of Memphis, where he served as a student equipment manager. In addition to his work at Memphis, Cerbe has also served equipment manager internships with the Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Gladiators and the Memphis Xplorers before becoming the Head Equipment Manager for the Xplorers in 2006.

A product of Horn Lake, Mississippi, Cerbe began his career in 2004 as the head equipment manager at Northeast Mississippi Community College and graduated from Kansas State in 2010. He is married to the former Danielle Young, of Ulysses, Kansas, and the couple has three children, Adeline, Asher and Ainslee.