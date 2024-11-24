K-State Wins Meat Judging National Title

The Kansas State University meat judging team captured its first national title in more than 30 years when it was crowned champions at the International Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest in Dakota City, Nebraska.

The last time K-State won the title was in 1992. The team posted the top scores in beef judging, pork judging, placings, reasons and overall beef, and had four individuals place in the top 10, including:

Reece Geer, Clay Center, Kansas,

Hailey Wurtz, Seneca, Kansas, fourth.

Madison Bruna, Barnes, Kansas, fifth.

Hayden Lott, Minneapolis, Kansas, 10th.

In addition, four students placed in the top 10 of the alternates contest, including:

Jordan Sylvester, Wamego, Kansas, first.

Emma Balisky, Alberta, Canada, second.

August Hulse, Culver, Kansas, third.

Riley Youngers, Wylie, Texas, sixth.

Geer (first team), Wurtz (second team) and Lott (second team) were recognized as All-Americans for a combination of their contest and academic performance.

The team is coached by Travis O’Quinn and K-State graduate student Steph Witberler. Other team members are Elaine Cockroft, Esbon, Kansas; Allison Davis, Shelbyville, Tennessee; Makenna Graney, Fennimore, Wisconsin; Bailey Thornton, Wamego, Kansas; and Katrina Turner, Derby, Kansas.

The Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest is hosted each year by the American Meat Science Association.

_ _ _

Members of the national champion meat judging team from Kansas State University include (back row, l to r) Steph Witberler, coach; Hayden Lott, Minneapolis, Kansas; Emma Balisky, Alberta, Canada; Makenna Graney, Fennimore, Wisconsin; August Hulse, Culver, Kansas; Jordan Sylvester, Wamego, Kansas; Elaine Cockroft, Esbon, Kansas; and coach Travis O’Quinn. Front row (l to r) are Katrina Turner, Derby, Kansas; Allison Davis, Shelbyville, Tennessee; Hailey Wurtz, Seneca, Kansas; Madison Bruna, Barnes, Kansas; Reece Geer, Clay Center, Kansas; Riley Youngers, Wylie, Texas; and Bailey Thornton, Wamego, Kansas. (Courtesy photo