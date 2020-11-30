Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 49 ° | Lo: 21 °

K-State-UNLV Game Time Announced

K-State Athletics ReleaseNovember 30, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State’s men’s basketball home game against UNLV set for Saturday, December 5 will tip off at 7 p.m., CT and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the school announced on Monday morning (November 30).

The game with UNLV will be the second in a two-game series between the schools, which began last season in Las Vegas. The Wildcats posted a 60-56 overtime win at the Thomas & Mack Center on November 9, 2019. It will be the Runnin’ Rebels’ first visit to Manhattan since 1982.

It is expected to be a full sports day in Manhattan on Saturday, as the Wildcat football concludes its regular season against Texas on Senior Day at Bill Snyder Family Stadium at 11 a.m., CT, while the track and field team kicks off its season with the K-State Winter Invitational at Ahearn Field House.

K-State (0-2) is set to return to action on Monday night when the Wildcats play host to Kansas City (2-1) at 7 p.m., CT at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will air on ESPNU.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

K-State’s Senior Day Contest Set for Mornin...

November 30, 2020 9:39 am

Late Field Goals Lifts Baylor Over K-State, 3...

November 29, 2020 9:02 am

K-State’s Men’s Basketball Game with Butl...

November 28, 2020 11:12 pm

Strong Second Half Helps Colorado Past K-Stat...

 7:51 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State-UNLV Game Time Announced

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State’s men’s basketball home game against UNLV set for Saturday, De...

November 30, 2020 Comments

Salina Police Log: 11-30-20

Kansas News

November 30, 2020

K-State’s Senior Day Contest Set ...

Sports News

November 30, 2020

K-State Expert Touts Food Safety Re...

Top News

November 30, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police Log: 11-30-...
November 30, 2020Comments
Fiber Artist Begins Resid...
November 29, 2020Comments
Million Dollar Jackpots R...
November 29, 2020Comments
Reservations are Encourag...
November 29, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices