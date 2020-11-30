K-State-UNLV Game Time Announced

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State’s men’s basketball home game against UNLV set for Saturday, December 5 will tip off at 7 p.m., CT and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the school announced on Monday morning (November 30).

The game with UNLV will be the second in a two-game series between the schools, which began last season in Las Vegas. The Wildcats posted a 60-56 overtime win at the Thomas & Mack Center on November 9, 2019. It will be the Runnin’ Rebels’ first visit to Manhattan since 1982.

It is expected to be a full sports day in Manhattan on Saturday, as the Wildcat football concludes its regular season against Texas on Senior Day at Bill Snyder Family Stadium at 11 a.m., CT, while the track and field team kicks off its season with the K-State Winter Invitational at Ahearn Field House.

K-State (0-2) is set to return to action on Monday night when the Wildcats play host to Kansas City (2-1) at 7 p.m., CT at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will air on ESPNU.