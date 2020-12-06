K-State to Play Fort Hays State Tuesday

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State’s men’s basketball has added a home game with Division II foe Fort Hays State for Tuesday, December 8 at 7 p.m., CT. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

There are no single-game tickets for the contest, as K-State Athletics is limited to 15 percent capacity at Bramlage Coliseum, which will be filled by season-ticket holders.

The Tigers (0-3) have dropped their first three games of the season against Washburn (80-78), Emporia State (68-66) and Nebraska-Kearney (84-80).

This will be the first regular-season meeting between K-State and FHSU since 2009 with the previous 4 regular-season meetings coming between 1936 and 1947. The Wildcats and Tigers have met 3 times in exhibition play in last 10 years, including 2011, 2015 and 2017.

The game replaces the road contest with Butler in the Big 12/Big East Battle that was originally scheduled for Saturday, December 11 but has since been cancelled due to COVID-19 related issues with the Butler team.

K-State previously announced that its home game with Milwaukee originally set for Tuesday, December 8 has been re-scheduled for Friday, December 11 at 7 p.m., CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.