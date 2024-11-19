K-State to Host Cincy For Senior Night

Looking to rebound from consecutive losses for the first time since the final two regular-season games of 2021, Kansas State hosts Cincinnati on Senior Night inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday night, will be shown nationally on ESPN2 with Brian Custer (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Lauren Sisler (sidelines) on the call.

Quarterback Avery Johnson is set to make his 12th career start as he has thrown for 2,150 yards and 17 TDs on 177-of-291 aim while adding 412 rushing yards and five scores. He is one of only six players in the country and the only Big 12 quarterback with at least 2,000 passing yards and 400 rushing yards. He is one passing TD shy of tying the K-State sophomore record and entering the overall top-10 list.

Junior running back DJ Giddens has rushed for 1,128 yards and five touchdowns on 176 carries to go along with 18 receptions for 219 yards and another score. Giddens ranks 12th nationally by averaging 112.8 rushing yards per game, while he is eighth in the nation in scrimmage yards per game (134.7). He is the fourth player in school history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Kansas State has eight players with 35 or more tackles this season, led by linebacker Austin Romaine, whose 71 tackles are tied for 12th in the Big 12. Senior defensive end Brendan Mott has 9.5 TFLs and 8.0 sacks, the latter ranking 12th in the nation. Five Wildcats have carded an interception this season in Marques Sigle (3), VJ Payne (2), Jacob Parrish, Jack Fabris and Keenan Garber.

Chris Tennant has been true on 14-of-17 field goals, including a 51-yarder with 1:42 left to give the Wildcats a 29-27 win over Kansas. Tennant ranks in the top 10 in school history in eight career categories. Simon McClannan ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 13 punts that have ended inside the opponent 20-yard line are tied for fifth in the Big 12. Dylan Edwards ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 336 total return yards.