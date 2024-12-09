K-State to Face Rutgers in Rate Bowl

In Bowl Season’s only Big Ten vs. Big 12 matchup, the 2024 Rate Bowl will feature the second-ever meeting between Rutgers and Kansas State. Kickoff is Thursday, December 26, 2024, at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix with the new afternoon time of 3:30 p.m. MST and will be broadcast live on ESPN and its digital platforms.

Rutgers (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) is making its second all-time Rate Bowl appearance, nearly two decades after a 45-40 loss to Arizona State in 2005. Rutgers will spar with Rate Bowl veteran Kansas State (8-4, 5-4 Big 12). The Wildcats, bowl eligible for the fifth time in six seasons, are making their Rate Bowl record fifth appearance with a 3-1 mark in their previous trips.

Rutgers earned its second straight bowl invitation and 13th bowl overall, bringing a 6-6 record in those games. Kansas State is 11-14 all-time in bowl games and is making its first trip to the Rate Bowl since a 35-17 win over UCLA in 2017. The two programs have faced off once before in the 2006 Texas Bowl where Rutgers defeated Kansas State, 37-10.

Tickets, including a variety of premium seating, are available by visiting tickets.ratebowl.com or calling (480) 350-0911.

“Some of the best football this season was played in the Big Ten and Big 12 and we are proud that the Rate Bowl is the only bowl game that annually matches teams from these outstanding conferences. The Phoenix community is excited to welcome student-athletes, coaches, fans, alumni and families to the Valley of the Sun this holiday season to make lifetime memories for all involved,” said Fiesta Sports Foundation Executive Director & CEO Erik Moses. “With an afternoon kickoff in downtown Phoenix, we expect a fun day and hard-fought game between two strong teams in Rutgers and Kansas State.”

Rutgers had a strong finish to the regular season, winning three of its final four games. The Scarlet Knights earned victories over Minnesota and Maryland, the latter which clinched bowl eligibility. Rutgers’ 41-14 rout of Michigan State in the regular season finale secured the Scarlet Knights’ first back-to-back winning seasons since 2011-12.

Rutgers has a strong ground attack led by senior running back Kyle Monangai. Across 11 games this season, Monangai notched career highs across the board with 256 carries, 1,279 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns. Monangai, the school’s second all-time leading rusher, became the first Scarlet Knights player to earn All-Big Ten First Team honors in both the coaches and media votes since Rutgers joined the league. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 2,459 passing yards this season, eighth-most in Rutgers history.

Anchoring an offensive line that allowed only one sack during Rutgers’ final three games is All-Big Ten Second Team selection Hollin Pierce. Dariel Djabome is Rutgers’ defensive leader, ranking fifth in the Big Ten with 102 total tackles along with three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Kansas State is one of only eight FBS schools to win at least eight games in each of the past four seasons. Kansas State is a dominant rushing team behind the trio of DJ Giddens, Dylan Edwards and quarterback Avery Johnson. Kansas State entered conference championship weekend with the No. 18 rushing offense in the country at 204.5 yards per game. Kansas State averages 5.86 rushing yards per carry and 6.5 offensive yards per play – both of which are the top marks in school history.

Giddens finished the regular season ranked 11th nationally and fourth in the Big 12 with 1,343 rushing yards to go along with seven touchdowns. A semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, he enters postseason play ranked 10th in the nation with 133.4 scrimmage yards per game. Johnson showcased his dual threat talents with his 548 rushing yards and six touchdowns to rank second on the team behind Giddens. Johnson also threw for 2,517 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Brendan Mott was selected as Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year after leading the Big 12 with 8.5 sacks. Austin Romaine led Kansas State with 89 total tackles, the most by a Wildcats defender in the regular season since Jayd Kirby in the 2017 season. He is tied for second in Big 12 with his three forced fumbles, two of which resulted in the game-winning score.

“We can’t wait to host Rutgers and Kansas State and their enthusiastic fans and families in a truly unique college football Bowl experience, when we transform a major league ballpark into a premier college football venue,” said Judy Bernas, Fiesta Sports Foundation Board Chair. “The Rate Bowl celebrates what’s best about college football in what promises to be another exciting game. We look forward to welcoming the teams to sunny Arizona.”