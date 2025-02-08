K-State Salina Lecture Series to Feature Eisenhower Staffer

The Salina-area community is invited to attend Kansas State University Salina ‘s next Civic Lecture Series discussion, “America 250,” which will explore the signing of the Declaration of Independence, America’s history and its future. ‘s nextdiscussion, “America 250,” which will explore the signing of the Declaration of Independence, America’s history and its future. July 4, 2026, is America’s 250th birthday celebration, and the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission has organized activities nationwide to facilitate robust public-private partnerships leading up to the official celebration.

Guest speaker Joy Murphy, learning and engagement director for the Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum, will lead attendees in a discussion about America’s 250th celebration and how the Eisenhower Presidential Library will be contributing. Murphy brings nine years of museum and education experience to her role, where she endeavors to create a personal and meaningful connection with audiences to inspire lifelong learning.

The “America 250” lecture will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the K-State Salina College Center Conference Room. Admission is free, and guests can bring an outside lunch or purchase a meal from K-State Salina’s Centennial Dining.