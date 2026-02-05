K-State Salina Lecture Explores Everyday People Advancing Common Good

The February Civic Lecture Series discussion at Kansas State University Salina will explore how collective action, shared purpose and people-powered organizing can make a difference across Kansas communities.

On Wednesday, Feb. 11, K-State Salina’s Civic Lecture Series will feature “The Power of People to Impact the Common Good,” a community discussion about what is possible and how everyday people can move the common good forward, together.

Leading the discussion is Ben MacConnell, the Great Plains coordinator at the Direct Action and Research Training, or DART, Center . MacConnell has spent 25 years in the DART network in a variety of roles, most recently serving in Kansas and Nebraska, helping to establish and staff new organizations across both states.

MacConnell believes that change doesn’t start with institutions — it starts with people. Across communities, the solutions to housing insecurity, gaps in health and mental health care, substance abuse, and over-incarceration already exist. What’s missing is the public will.

The “Power of People to Impact the Common Good” lecture will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11, in the K-State Salina College Center Conference Room at 2310 Centennial Road.

Admission is free, and guests can bring an outside lunch or purchase a meal from K-State Salina’s Centennial Dining. For more information, visit the Civic Lecture Series website .

The goal of K-State Salina’s Civic Lecture Series is to develop a more informed community committed to openly discussing topics of civic importance.