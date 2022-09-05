K-State Salina Adds New Degree

A new degree field of study is now available via the Kansas State University campus in Salina.

According to the school, with workforce demands in all aviation industry sectors rising worldwide, Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has added a bachelor’s degree in aviation management — one of the only collegiate programs of its kind in the country — to ease industry needs.

“Being employed at airports provides long, fulfilling careers,” said Spencer Dickerson, a professor and aviation industry expert leading the new program. “There will be significant workforce opportunities through the entire aviation industry ecosystem to meet wide-ranging domestic and global challenges. This degree looks at what the industry lacks currently and fulfills those needs with a capable workforce that will be ready to lead.”

Graduates of the program will be eligible for careers as director of aviation, airport director, airport manager, director of airport operations, director of airport security, airport chief financial officer, director of airline operations, director of fixed-base operations and many more rewarding opportunities.

Dickerson brings many years of experience in the field. Most recently, he served as senior executive vice president for global operations for the American Association of Airport Executives. His experience and the unique format of the aviation maintenance degree support K-State Salina’s mission to develop global leaders and foster talent development and innovation in aerospace and technology.

As part of the program, students will learn vital STEM skills, business practices, policy, engineering and other skills needed to operate an airport. An emphasis will be on science, technology, engineering and mathematics classes. The degree affords students the flexibility of either learning in person at the Salina campus or online. Students can choose between two degree paths: taking the four-year program from K-State Salina or transferring in up to two years of credits from an approved outside institution.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity to individuals who desire a career in the aviation industry, said Terri Gaeddert, K-State Salina associate dean for academics and student success. “As one of the only universities in the country offering such a degree, graduates will gain a unique advantage by having opportunities to learn from industry leaders and professionals, as well as take advantage of K-State Salina’s location, on the former Schilling Air Force Base, and home to an active airport.”

The bachelor’s in aviation management program is now accepting applications for the spring 2023 semester. More information on the new degree is available at salina.k-state.edu/academics/degree-options/aviation-management.

KSU photo: K-State Salina has added a new aviation management bachelor’s degree to help meet current and future workforce needs of the aviation industry.