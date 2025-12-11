K-State Ready For Fall Commencement

Kansas State University’s fall 2025 commencement ceremonies — taking place Friday, Dec. 12, for K-State Salina and Graduate School programs and Saturday, Dec. 13, for K-State Manhattan undergraduate programs — will highlight student remarks and a variety of student vocal and instrumental performances.
Friday, Dec. 12, 2025
1 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum: Graduate School
- Organist: Josephine Benson, junior in English, Wamego.
7 p.m., Student Life Center: K-State Salina.
- Commencement address: Stephen Watson, SGA president of the K-State Salina campus and junior in aeronautical technology, Magnolia, Texas.
Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025
8:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum: College of Architecture, Planning & Design; College of Arts and Sciences; and College of Education
- National Anthem vocalist: Devlyn Jochum, junior in music education, Hays.
- College of Arts and Sciences student speaker: Tinashe Sekabanja, bachelor’s candidate in statistics and data science, Kampala, Uganda.
- College of Education student speaker: Jordan White, bachelor’s candidate in secondary chemistry education, Shawnee.
Noon, Bramlage Coliseum: College of Agriculture and College of Business Administration
- Organist: Josephine Benson, junior in English, Wamego.
- National Anthem vocalist: Devlyn Jochum, junior in music education, Hays.
- College of Agriculture student speaker: Weston Schrader, bachelor’s candidate in animal sciences and industry, Minneapolis.
- College of Business Administration student speaker: Max Roberts, bachelor’s candidate in finance, Olathe.
3:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum: Carl R. Ice College of Engineering and College of Health and Human Sciences
- Organist: August Siefkes, junior in music business, Hudson.
- College of Engineering student speaker: Robert Holt, bachelor’s candidate in mechanical engineering, Overland Park.
- College of Health and Human Sciences student speaker: Cara Johnson, bachelor’s candidate in communication sciences and disorders, Lenexa.
To view the full commencement schedule and additional ceremony information, visit k-state.edu/graduation.