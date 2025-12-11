K-State Ready For Fall Commencement

Kansas State University’s fall 2025 commencement ceremonies — taking place Friday, Dec. 12, for K-State Salina and Graduate School programs and Saturday, Dec. 13, for K-State Manhattan undergraduate programs — will highlight student remarks and a variety of student vocal and instrumental performances.

Friday, Dec. 12, 2025

1 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum: Graduate School

Organist: Josephine Benson, junior in English, Wamego.

7 p.m., Student Life Center: K-State Salina.

Commencement address: Stephen Watson, SGA president of the K-State Salina campus and junior in aeronautical technology, Magnolia, Texas.

Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025

8:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum: College of Architecture, Planning & Design; College of Arts and Sciences; and College of Education

National Anthem vocalist: Devlyn Jochum, junior in music education, Hays .

. College of Arts and Sciences student speaker: Tinashe Sekabanja, bachelor’s candidate in statistics and data science, Kampala, Uganda .

. College of Education student speaker: Jordan White, bachelor’s candidate in secondary chemistry education, Shawnee.

Noon, Bramlage Coliseum: College of Agriculture and College of Business Administration

Organist: Josephine Benson, junior in English, Wamego .

. National Anthem vocalist: Devlyn Jochum, junior in music education, Hays .

. College of Agriculture student speaker: Weston Schrader, bachelor’s candidate in animal sciences and industry, Minneapolis .

. College of Business Administration student speaker: Max Roberts, bachelor’s candidate in finance, Olathe.

3:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum: Carl R. Ice College of Engineering and College of Health and Human Sciences

Organist: August Siefkes, junior in music business, Hudson .

. College of Engineering student speaker: Robert Holt, bachelor’s candidate in mechanical engineering, Overland Park .

. College of Health and Human Sciences student speaker: Cara Johnson, bachelor’s candidate in communication sciences and disorders, Lenexa.