K-State Plans Salina “Community Visit”

Kansas State University is continuing community visits across the state and will spend Nov. 13-20 visiting several counties in central Kansas including Saline County.

The full list of counties includes:

Saline

Lincoln

Mitchell

Ellis

Barton

According to K-State, the commitment to integrating engagement across all it does is central to the university’s mission as a next-generation land-grant university . The continuation of the community visits shows the university’s commitment to prioritizing engagement and driving partnerships that address real-world challenges — whether through educational outreach, innovative research or service programs that benefit the people and industries of Kansas.

“University engagement is about listening, creating and leading together,” said Tim Steffensmeier, assistant vice president and director of engagement and outreach. “K-State is dedicated to sharing knowledge, expertise and resources to elevate communities, industries and lives across Kansas.”

The keystone events for the November community visit will focus on several initiatives and areas of the university, including:

• K-State Salina and its efforts to enhance workforce development initiatives.

• K-State 105 , which is building economic prosperity through projects such as the All Things Kansas data mapping platform and water resiliency projects such as Know Your Water .

• Engineering Extension , which provides technical assistance on pollution prevention, radon and energy.

• K-State Research and Extension and its commitment to the health and wellness of Kansas communities.

Community visit events are free and open to all Kansans, including community members, leaders and industry partners. View a full schedule and register for events that are part of the November community visit.

The K-State community visit initiative focuses on the people of Kansas and their communities. K-State is visiting multiple communities throughout the year to celebrate innovation and outreach opportunities. President Richard Linton began the community visits in fall 2022 as a way to listen and learn from Kansans in the communities they call home. Learn more about the community visit initiative .

The community visits are an important part of the K-State 105 initiative, which is Kansas State University’s answer to the call for a comprehensive economic growth and advancement solution for Kansas. The initiative leverages the statewide K-State Research and Extension network to deliver the full breadth of the university’s collective knowledge and solution-driven innovation to every Kansan, right where they live and work. Additionally, K-State 105 forges the connections and partnerships that create access to additional expertise within other state institutions and agencies, nonprofits and corporations — all part of an effort to build additional capacities and strengths in each of the 105 counties in the state.