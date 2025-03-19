K-State Offers Middle School Math Event

Middle school students are invited to Kansas State University’s Manhattan campus for a special day of workshops with math faculty members and graduate and undergraduate students in celebration of Sonia Kovalevsky Day .

According to KSU, Participants will engage in hands-on activities through a series of workshops on math topics, including learning geometry through origami in the “Create any shape with a single slice” workshop and exploring applications of frieze patterns in dance and art in “Frieze patterns: symmetry in motion.”

Cardwell Hall . K-State’s mathematics department and its Graduate Student Chapter of the Association for Women in Mathematics will host Sonia Kovalevsky Day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 26, in

The free event is open to all area students in grades 6-8, and lunch is included.

Kovalevsky was a 19th-century mathematician, advocate for women’s rights and pioneer for female mathematicians around the world. To honor her memory, the event aims to increase girls’ interest in mathematics, assist them in the transition to high school math and encourage their pursuit of STEM disciplines. The event is open to all middle schoolers.

Learn more and register by April 16, and email [email protected] with any questions about the event. Space is limited.