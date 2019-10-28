K-State Named FWAA National Team of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With its impressive 48-41 victory over fifth-ranked Oklahoma last Saturday, Kansas State has been named the National Team of the Week by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the organization announced Monday.

It is the fifth time in program history the Wildcats have been named the national team of the week. The FWAA recognized K-State after its 45-40 win at No. 10 Oklahoma State in 2017, a 24-19 victory at No. 6 Oklahoma in 2012, a 41-21 triumph at No. 7 Texas in 2007, and after a 38-9 victory at No. 18 Nebraska in 2003.

K-State picked up its third win all time against a team ranked in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while it was the Wildcats’ first home victory over the Sooners since 1996.

After trailing Oklahoma 17-7 with 1:58 left in the first quarter, K-State outscored the Sooners 41-6 over the next 34:25 of game time to build a 25-point fourth-quarter lead. The Wildcats then hung on the final 12 minutes of the game for the seven-point victory.

K-State was an even 50-50 split on offense against the Sooners, rushing for 213 yards and totaling 213 passing yards. The Wildcats also won the turnover battle by intercepting a pass and recovering a fumble on a kickoff, and they turned both of those into touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Skylar Thompson rushed for four touchdowns in the contest, the second most by any player in the nation this season and tied for the second most for a single game in school history, while running back James Gilbert tallied his third 100-yard rushing game this season with 105 yards and a score.

The K-State defense was a major factor in the Wildcats’ 41-6 run as it forced two three-and-outs in the third quarter as the Sooners only ran six plays for 12 yards in the frame. For the game, K-State held a potent Oklahoma offense to 41 points and 497 total yards as the Sooners came into the game as the nation’s leader in both categories by averaging 50.4 points per game and 612.9 yards.

Kansas State, ranked 22nd in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, travels to Lawrence to take on Kansas in the 117th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The game will kick at 2:30 p.m., and air on FS1.