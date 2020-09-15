Salina, KS

Now: 80 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 58 °

K-State Holds Weekly Football Press Conference

K-State Athletics ReleaseSeptember 15, 2020

Watch: Chris Klieman  |  Briley Moore  |  Drew Wiley

Listen: Wildcats Uncut

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, along with tight end Briley Moore and defensive tackle Drew Wiley, met with members of the media via Zoom on Tuesday as the Wildcats are in the midst of their first of three in-season byes during the 2020 season. A complete transcript of Klieman’s press conference – which was also streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – and players are posted below.

The Wildcats travel to Norman next Saturday to face Oklahoma. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is set for 11 a.m., and the game that will be televised by FOX.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Cats Fall to Arkansas State in Season Opener

September 12, 2020 11:08 pm

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9/8

September 9, 2020 9:17 am

K-State’s Season Opener Moved to 11 a.m., o...

September 8, 2020 9:46 pm

K-State Holds Weekly Football Press Conferenc...

 4:39 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State Holds Weekly Football Press...

Watch: Chris Klieman  |  Briley Moore  |  Drew Wiley Listen: Wildcats Uncut MANHATTAN, K...

September 15, 2020 Comments

Sacred Heart Announces Ticketing/Ma...

Sports News

September 15, 2020

Kelly Announces Grant Money to Be U...

Top News

September 15, 2020

Several Tools Stolen From Parked Tr...

Kansas News

September 15, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Several Tools Stolen From...
September 15, 2020Comments
Federal Prison Time From ...
September 15, 2020Comments
Kansas Guard Battery Best...
September 15, 2020Comments
New Name For Sports Compl...
September 14, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH