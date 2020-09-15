K-State Holds Weekly Football Press Conference

Watch: Chris Klieman | Briley Moore | Drew Wiley

Listen: Wildcats Uncut

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, along with tight end Briley Moore and defensive tackle Drew Wiley, met with members of the media via Zoom on Tuesday as the Wildcats are in the midst of their first of three in-season byes during the 2020 season. A complete transcript of Klieman’s press conference – which was also streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – and players are posted below.

The Wildcats travel to Norman next Saturday to face Oklahoma. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is set for 11 a.m., and the game that will be televised by FOX.