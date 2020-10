Watch | Listen

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media via Zoom on Tuesday as the Wildcats prepare to travel to Fort Worth, Texas, this Saturday to take on TCU. A complete transcript of Klieman’s press conference – which was also streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – and players are posted below. The Wildcats and Horned Frogs kick at 3 p.m., in a game televised nationally on FOX.

Coverage at 1pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.