K-State Holds Weekly Football Press Conference Prior to Senior Day

K-State Athletics ReleaseDecember 1, 2020

Watch: Chris Klieman  |  Deuce Vaughn  |  Cooper Beebe  |  Drew Wiley

Listen: Wildcats Uncut


MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media via Zoom on Tuesday to preview the Wildcats’ regular-season finale this Saturday against Texas. A complete transcript of Klieman’s press conference – which was also streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – and players are posted below. K-State and Texas kick off on Saturday at 11 a.m. inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium, and the game will be shown on FOX.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

