K-State Holds Weekly Football Press Conference Prior to Season Opener

Watch: Chris Klieman | Skylar Thompson | Harry Trotter | Wyatt Hubert | Justin Hughes

Listen: Wildcats Uncut

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and four players met with members of the media via Zoom on Tuesday as the Wildcats prepare for the 2020 season opener against Arkansas State. A complete transcript of Klieman’s press conference – which was also streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – and players are posted below.

The Wildcats and Red Wolves kick off at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium in a game that will be televised by FS1.