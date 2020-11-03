Salina, KS

K-State Holds Weekly Football Press Conference Prior to OSU Contest

KSU Athletics ReleaseNovember 3, 2020

Watch: Chris Klieman  |  Conor Riley  |  Brian Anderson  |  Steve Stanard

Listen: Wildcats Uncut


MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select assistant coaches met with members of the media via Zoom on Tuesday as the Wildcats prepare to host No. 14/12 Oklahoma State on Saturday. A complete transcript of Klieman’s press conference – which was also streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – and assistants are posted below. Players were unavailable on Tuesday due to an NCAA mandated day off. The Wildcats and Cowboys kick at 3 p.m. on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium in a game televised by FOX.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

