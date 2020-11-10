Salina, KS

K-State Holds Weekly Football Press Conference During Final Bye Week

KSU Athletics ReleaseNovember 10, 2020

Watch: Chris Klieman  |  Deuce Vaughn  |  Will Howard

Listen: Wildcats Uncut


MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and a pair of freshmen in Deuce Vaughn and Will Howard met with members of the media via Zoom on Tuesday as the Wildcats are in the midst of their final bye week of the season. A complete transcript of Klieman’s press conference – which was also streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – and players are posted below. Kansas State is back in action next Saturday, November 21, when the Wildcats travel to face Iowa State. The game inside Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, kicks off at 3 p.m. and will be shown on FOX.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

