K-State Holds Weekly Football Press Conference

KSU Athletics ReleaseOctober 13, 2020

Watch: Chris Klieman  |  Van Malone  |  Buddy Wyatt  |  Collin Klein  |  Brian Anderson

Listen: Wildcats Uncut

 

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select assistant coaches met with members of the media via Zoom on Tuesday as the Wildcats are in the midst of their second of three bye weeks this season. A complete transcript of Klieman’s press conference – which was also streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – and players are posted below.

Next action for Kansas State is Saturday, October 24, when the Wildcats host Kansas for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. Kickoff inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium is set for 11 a.m., and the game will be shown on FS1.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

K-State’s Joshua Youngblood Enters tran...

October 13, 2020 3:30 pm

Wildcats Nab Pair of Big 12 Weekly Honors

October 12, 2020 2:40 pm

K-State’s Thompson Has Season-Ending Surger...

 12:55 pm

Dillons Sunflower Showdown Scheduled for Morn...

 11:32 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

High School Sports Digest – 10/13

Cross Country NCAA Girls Meet at Minneapolis Southeast of Saline 21, Sacred Heart 37, Republic Cou...

October 13, 2020 Comments

KU Announces Border Showdown Rivalr...

Sports News

October 13, 2020

K-State Holds Weekly Football Press...

Sports News

October 13, 2020

SAC: Science on Screen Discussions ...

Top News

October 13, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Obesity Rates Top ...
October 13, 2020Comments
Eight Most Wanted Arrests
October 13, 2020Comments
Zoo Welcomes New Rhino
October 13, 2020Comments
Eisenhower Scholarship Co...
October 13, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH