K-State Holds Off Milwaukee, 76-75

KSU Athletics ReleaseDecember 11, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State put five players in double figures and held off a late rally to pick up a 76-75 win over Milwaukee on Friday evening at Bramlage Coliseum. The Cats improved to 2-4 with the win. Milwaukee dropped to 0-1.

Some missed free throws by K-State in the closing minutes allowed Milwaukee to make a late push. The Panthers closed the contest on a 6-0 run, but a steal in the closing seconds by Mike McGuirl finished off the win for the Cats.

K-State led by seven (38-31) at halftime. The visitors jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the opening two minutes, but K-State responded with a 14-0 run of their own. The Cats held Milwaukee without a point for well over six minutes during the run, and Selton Miguel scored five quick points to help K-State get started offensively.

The Cats put a pair of players in double figures in the first 20 minutes. Miguel’s 12 points led the way, while Davion Bradford chipped in with 10 points and five boards. K-State went 15-of-30 from the field and had 16 points in the paint in the opening half. Milwaukee went just 9-for-27 from the field in the half, but four makes from deep kept the Panthers close.

Early in the second half, K-State extended its advantage to eight on multiple occasions. The Cats knocked down four early shots from long range, and Nijel Pack’s back-to-back makes gave the Cats a 52-44 lead with 13:42 left in the contest.

The Panthers didn’t go quietly and rallied to take a 60-59 lead on a made three by Tafari Simms with 7:46 to play. The Cats responded with some big shots down the stretch. McGuirl connected on a pair of key jumpers, and Rudi Williams hit a big shot from deep to put the Cats up 74-67 with just 1:27 remaining.

Bradford’s 18 points led a balanced K-State scoring attack. Miguel finished with 17, and Williams had 16. Pack and McGuirl stuffed the stat sheet. Pack totaled 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. McGuirl scored 11 points to go with a career-high eight assists on the night.

K-State finished 29-of-53 from the field for 54.7 percent. The Cats were 8-for-12 from long range in the second half. Williams finished with four makes from deep in the win.

DeAndre Gholston’s 15 points led Milwaukee. Grant Coleman (14), Te’Jon Lucas (11) and Josh Thomas (10) also reached double figures for the Panthers.

K-State returns to action on Tuesday when they open Big 12 play at Iowa State.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 12/9

December 10, 2020 8:46 am

Balanced Scoring Lifts Fort Hays State Over K...

December 8, 2020 8:30 pm

K-State to Play Fort Hays State Tuesday

December 6, 2020 7:02 pm

Long Range Shooting Lifts UNLV in 68-58 Win O...

December 5, 2020 11:38 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Minneapolis Gets First Sweep of the...

2020 has been a tough start to the season for the Minneapolis Lady Lions as all three of their losse...

December 11, 2020 Comments

Sacred Heart Notches Two More Wins

Sports News

December 11, 2020

Smoky Valley splits with Concordia

Sports News

December 11, 2020

No. 5 Kansas Cruises to 95-50 Victo...

Sports News

December 11, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Found in Assaria Gara...
December 11, 2020Comments
Kansas Congressmen Suppor...
December 11, 2020Comments
Land Purchase in Motion f...
December 10, 2020Comments
Kansas Readies to Dispers...
December 10, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices