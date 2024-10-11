K-State / Fort Riley Renew Partnership

Kansas State University and Fort Riley have renewed their landmark partnership, which was originally established in 2008 and marks the first institutional partnership of its kind in the nation. The collaboration has fostered a unique bond between K-State and the U.S. Army, particularly the renowned 1st Infantry Division and U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Riley.

President Richard Linton and 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley Maj. Gen. Monté Rone renewed the partnership, and Linton and Fort Riley Garrison Commander Col. Gerald Nunziato signed an Intergovernmental Support Agreement in a ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 10. The occasion commemorated 16 years of collaboration initiated by Lt. Gen. Bob Durbin, former commanding general, and retired Lt. Col. Art DeGroat, K-State Colonel H. Duane Saunders executive director of military and veterans affairs, who shared a vision of enhancing military education and community engagement.

“As a land-grant university, our mission is to make education accessible to everyone, regardless of background,” Linton said. “We are honored to renew our partnership with Fort Riley, as it not only enhances the educational experience for our students but also strengthens the vital connection between our military and the community.”

This partnership is distinctive in the university’s holistic approach to effectively serving military families and personnel through a wide array of resources and programs. K-State’s commitment to meeting the needs of Fort Riley, as recognized on the Military Friendly Schools list , has received national recognition as the first institution in the nation to secure an Intergovernmental Support Agreement for Intellectual Talent Sharing with the U.S. Army.

“Continuing our 16-year partnership with Kansas State University is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation,” Rone said. “This annual renewal strengthens our resolve to provide unparalleled educational opportunities and resources for our soldiers while offering K-State students invaluable real-world experience and insights. Together, we ensure both our soldiers and students are well-equipped to face the challenges of tomorrow.”

K-State provides a sense of community to military-connected learners by providing professional development, wellness programs, transition assistance expertise, research opportunities and community leadership.

As the partnership continues, both institutions will share feedback with local, state and federal military councils and various veterans affairs committees to ensure similar partnerships can be made across the country.