K-State Dairy Days Planned

Kansas State University has announced that the annual K-State Dairy Days will be held June 2 in Seneca and June 3 in Whiteside.

Organizers said the event is intended to update and inform dairy producers and allied industry on hot topics and research findings relevant to the Kansas dairy industry.

“This event is a great opportunity to keep up-to-date on relevant and timely topics in the dairy industry,” said Mike Brouk, K-State Research and Extension dairy specialist. “Presenters will share take-home messages about animal monitoring systems, heifer development, managing reproductive programs, managing feed cost and silage management. In addition, speakers will give an update on research projects that were conducted last year at K-State related to reproduction, health and nutrition.”

Other key topics to be discussed are:

Effect of Calcium Gluconate on Mid-lactation Holstein Cows.

Automated Activity Monitor Measures Associated with Health and Reproductive Outcomes.

Setting and Attaining Growth Goals for Replacement Heifers.

Days in Pre-Partum Group Are Associated with Subsequent Performance in Dairy Cows.

KDA/KDC Update.

Midwest Dairy Association Update.

Use of an Automated Activity Monitoring System to Identify Cows with Increased Susceptibility to Heat Stress and Disease.

Recent Advances in Milk Protein Concentrates.

Selecting, Harvesting, Storing and Feeding Corn Silage.

Strategies to Attain High Reproductive Efficiency.

Managing High Corn and Soybean Meal Prices.

The Kansas Dairy Commission is sponsoring lunch for both meetings. The Whiteside meeting will be hosted in conjunction with the Reno County DHIA annual meeting. Both days will begin at 9:45 a.m. and adjourn at 3 p.m. An optional tour of two robotic milking facilities will follow the meeting in Seneca.

People interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register. For the Seneca location, call 785-336-2184 or e-mail [email protected]; for Whiteside, call 620-662-2371 or e-mail [email protected].