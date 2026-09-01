K-State Beef Stocker Field Day Planned

Kansas State University will welcome producers, veterinarians and beef industry leaders to a field day on Thursday, Sept. 24, focused on giving producers the latest practical information to help them adapt to recent significant changes in the beef industry.
The 27th annual Beef Stocker Field Day, hosted by the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, will take place at K-State’s Beef Stocker Unit in Manhattan at 4330 Marlatt Ave. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the program will begin at 10:15 a.m. Alltech is sponsoring this year’s field day events, which will include a producer panel and discussions addressing the following important topics:
- Impact of Theileria on the health of newly arrived stocker cattle
- Short- and long-term state of the beef cattle industry
- The Alltech Method: proven strategies for stocker cattle performance
- Considerations for using corn silage in growing/backgrounding programs
- Optimized mineral nutrition in calves: pre- and post-weaning strategies to ensure success in the stocker segment
- Tactic development for when and where to pen cattle
Registration is $30/person and due Thursday, Sept. 10. After that date or at the door, registration increases to $40/person. A barbecue brisket lunch will be provided, along with refreshments and extras, including posters of recent research.
For more information, contact Katie Smith by email or by phone at 785-532-1267, or visit the KSU Beef website.