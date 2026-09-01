K-State Beef Stocker Field Day Planned

Kansas State University will welcome producers, veterinarians and beef industry leaders to a field day on Thursday, Sept. 24, focused on giving producers the latest practical information to help them adapt to recent significant changes in the beef industry.

Impact of Theileria on the health of newly arrived stocker cattle

Short- and long-term state of the beef cattle industry

The Alltech Method: proven strategies for stocker cattle performance

Considerations for using corn silage in growing/backgrounding programs

Optimized mineral nutrition in calves: pre- and post-weaning strategies to ensure success in the stocker segment

Tactic development for when and where to pen cattle