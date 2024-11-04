K-State Awarded Innovation / Entrepreneurship Funding

Thehas awarded Kansas State University the Forging Opportunities for Research, Growth and Entrepreneurship, or FORGE, program grant to support K-State’s innovative efforts to

K-State will utilize the $500,000 matching grant to bridge the gap between academia and industry. By leveraging university research and resources, the grant will help create new wealth in Kansas and foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship statewide.

“Last year, K-State added $2.3 billion into the state’s economy ,” said Marshall Stewart, executive vice president for external engagement and chief of staff. “This grant will allow us to elevate our ongoing efforts to strengthen the university’s approach to technology transfer, commercialization and corporate engagement, and that number will only continue to grow. We are incredibly grateful to the Kansas Department of Commerce for their support and joint commitment to the people of Kansas.”

The university’s plan for this pilot grant is divided into three parts:

• Establishing a new corporate engagement and economic development front door

• Formulating a database and resource guide for current Kansas companies

• Creating a new virtual front door to connect businesses with university resources

This project directly supports the Next-Gen K-State strategic plan and the university’s Economic Prosperity Plan , which aims to bring 3,000 new jobs and $3 billion in direct investment to the state of Kansas by 2029.