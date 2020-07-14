Salina, KS

K-State athletics provides July 13 COVID-19 update

K-State Athletics ReleaseJuly 14, 2020

MANHATTAN – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that only two total student-athletes are currently being isolated for active COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon.

Since the department began testing last month, a total of 29 student-athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of 190 student-athletes.

The football program began today its summer access program, which includes eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week, while the men’s basketball, women’s basketball, soccer and volleyball continue voluntary workouts.

COVID-19 Testing Summary
Total Student-Athletes Tested: 190
Current active positives: 2
Cumulative positives since testing first began in June: 29

