K-State Athletics Communications, Klieman Earn Super 11 Awards from FWAA

K-State Athletics ReleaseMay 14, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas State Athletics Communications Office was named to the 2019 Super 11 field of sports information departments, and head coach Chris Klieman was honored as the Super 11 Coach of the Year as the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced both awards, which are based on media accessibility, relationships and operations.

It is the second time in the 11-year history of the award that K-State has been recognized as having one of the best sports information departments in the FBS (2015). Klieman is the second Super 11 Coach of the Year honoree after Arizona State’s Herm Edwards took home the inaugural award last year.

K-State was joined on the 2019 Super 11 list by Appalachian State, California, Clemson, Colorado, Iowa, Memphis, Mississippi State, Navy, NC State and San Diego State.

Assistant Athletics Director for Communications Ryan Lackey and Executive Associate Athletics Director for Communications/Public Relations Kenny Lannou lead the office in matters related to the Wildcat football program. Other department staffers who worked primarily with football throughout the 2019 season include Video Producer Preston Koerner, Coordinator of Football Creative Emily Starkey and Director of Creative Media for Football Bo Savage.

Additional in-season support was provided by Director of Men’s Basketball Communications Tom Gilbert, Office Manager Mary Gorman, Athletics Communications Assistant Grant Leibee, Director of Social Media and Creative Services Kevin McCarty, Director of Social Media and Digital Engagement Jay Moline, Director of Digital Media Scott Retzlaff, Graphic Designer Ron Cook, Creative Writing Specialist Corbin McGuire and Staff Photographer Scott Weaver.

The winners of the Super 11 Award are deemed by FWAA observers to have had good accessibility from program’s head coach, assistant coaches and players during the week of the game and after the game. Other criteria include how press boxes and gameday operations were run, quality and timeliness of information provided, the amount of information presented and appropriately updated on websites, personal responsiveness to media inquiries as well as the accessibility of players and coaches.

The Football Writers Association of America, a non-profit organization founded in 1941, consists of more than 1,300 men and women across North America who cover college football for a living. The membership includes journalists, broadcasters and publicists, as well as key executives in all the areas that involve the game. The FWAA works to govern areas that include game-day operations, major awards, a national poll and its annual All-America teams.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

